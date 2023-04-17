Barrow Fine Furniture: Retro recliners with modern technology
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We went to the Barrow’s location in Mobile to check out their new selection of recliners. These recliners have a sleek, retro look, but feature power technology. They’re not as big as your old school recliner and would fit perfectly in any space. Click on the link to see video of how the recliners work, or go visit any of the Barrow’s locations to see their selections or yourself. Remember, if you see it at Barrow’s you can buy it off the showroom floor.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.