Bay Minette Police seeking the public’s assistance identifying two theft suspects

Bay Minette Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two females in connection to a theft(BPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Minette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two females in connection to a theft that occurred on April 10, 2023, at Walmart.

According to Bay Minette Police, at approximately 6 a.m, the two females entered the Bay Minette Walmart through the grocery entrance and allegedly stole numerous electronic items from the electronic section of the store. Police say the two females exited the store minutes after arriving without paying for the merchandise.

Surveillance footage captured the females leaving in a grey Dodge sedan. If you have any information related to this crime you can call Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559 or email your information to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us and remain anonymous.

