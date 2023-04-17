Chickasaw woman describes terror over SWAT team raid – but sheriff says it was bounty hunters

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - They came with so much force that Tobwanna Hampton thought the police were surrounding her house on 4th Street early Wednesday morning.

The mother of two told FOX10 News that the men told her they were from the SWAT team and shouted through bullhorns for everyone in the house to come outside.

“When I peeked out the window, I couldn’t see anything because it was so many bright lights facing towards my house that I couldn’t really react or say anything or see anything to see what was going on,” she said.

Eventually, Hampton said, she opened the door.

“The minute I opened the door, they had guns at us,” she said. “They was all surrounding us. … “They bum-rushed us from every which way, and it was just, like, ridiculous because it was just me and my two kids.”

But Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch told FOX10 News it wasn’t his SWAT Team. He said he learned from deputies that it was bounty hunters. Hampton said the men were looking for a man named Marlon Devaughn Marshall, a man she never has met.

“They wouldn’t let me do anything, and they didn’t give me no information,” she said. “They didn’t give me no paperwork. They didn’t tell me anything.”

Hampton said she and her 13-year-old son were handcuffed and put in the back of a vehicle.

Court records show that Marshall failed to appear for a court hearing in March on a string of theft charges, prompting Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks to issue an arrest warrant. Brooks ordered the bond forfeited, but as is customary, gave 28 days to the bonding company to track him down in order to protect its investment.

World Wide Bonding was the company, but it told FOX10 News that it has not sent bounty hunters looking for Marshall. Bama Bail Bonds, which wrote his bond in a marijuana possession case, also said it had not hired bounty hunters to track him down.

Whoever showed up at the home on 4th Street appears to have been mistaken. During his most recent arrest, Marshall listed an address for the same street number as Hampton but on 4th Avenue in Chickasaw.

Burch said bounty hunters often present themselves as law enforcement officers, with vests and badges to give the impression they are officers of the law. And he said they have broad powers when hunting down a fugitive, with the ability to enter homes without warrants and take other actions that law enforcement officers cannot.

Chris McNeil, a Mobile bail-bondsman who serves as president of the Alabama Bail Bond Association, acknowledged that.

“Yes, there are times that we can go into an individual’s house to recover somebody,” he said. “And yes, there are times that we can cross state lines and go and bring somebody back from another state when law enforcement may not be able to do that. So there are some things that the bail bondman or recovery agent can do that law enforcement may not be able to do, or sometimes we can do much quicker.”

McNeil said bondmen perform a valuable function, ensuring that defendants appear in court – at no cost to the taxpayers. He noted that several ago, the Legislature created the Alabama Professional Bail Bonding Board, which regulates bondsmen and bounty hunters. He said employees in the industry are licensed and subjected to continuing education requirements.

McNeil said bounty hunters are required to identify themselves. He said the conduct that Hampton describes would violate the rules governing bounty hunters.

“Bail bondsmen don’t handcuff anybody that is not a wanted individual for failure to appear in court,” he said.

McNeil said the bail bonding board investigators complaints against bondsmen and bounty hunters. He said there are about 100 such complaints a year and that penalties can range from fines to revocations of licenses. In particularly egregious cases, he added, criminal charges may be referred to district attorney’s offices or the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

