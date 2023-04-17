Advertise With Us
Daphne High School Theatre presents ‘Urinetown the Musical’

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne High School Trojan Theatre Department previews their latest play “Urinetown the Musical.”

What: Urinetown the Musical

When: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Location: DHS Reed Theatre (Smaller building attached to Trojan Hall)

Cost: $12

Where to purchase tickets: GoFan.co

Daphne High School Trojan Theatre Department

Daphne High School

900 Champions Way

Daphne, Ala.

