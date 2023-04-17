Daphne High School Theatre presents ‘Urinetown the Musical’
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne High School Trojan Theatre Department previews their latest play “Urinetown the Musical.”
What: Urinetown the Musical
When: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 22, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Location: DHS Reed Theatre (Smaller building attached to Trojan Hall)
Cost: $12
Where to purchase tickets: GoFan.co
Daphne High School Trojan Theatre Department
Daphne High School
900 Champions Way
Daphne, Ala.
