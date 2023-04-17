Advertise With Us
MAIC Community event and awareness

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Area Interfaith Conference is hosting an event on May 4, 2023 at Bishop State new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center. Bennie G Thompson of Mississippi will be the keynote speaker for the event and will speak on the topic of “A Just World.” For more information, contact event organizers.

Mobile Area Interfaith Conference

adavis@mobileareainterfaith.org

2754 Mauvilla Drive

Mobile, Ala.

