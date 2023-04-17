Advertise With Us
Man arrested for robbery and attempting to elude police

Brandon Dickerson
Brandon Dickerson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a persons car and leading police on a pursuit, according to authorities.

Police said they responded to TownPlace Suites on Montlimar Street around 3:37 p.m. on Sunday, April. 16 in reference to a carjacking report.

Police discovered a car of suspects drove into the hotel parking lot and a suspect with a gun got out and demanded the victims car, to which the victim complied before the suspects fled with the vehicle, according to authorities.

At approximately 5:28 p.m., officers said they spotted the vehicle near Virginia Street and Gayle Street and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued that ended after the suspect crashed the vehicle at the intersection of South Broad Street and Kentucky Street, according to MPD.

Authorities said the driver fled on foot before police were able to apprehend him and take him into custody.

Brandon Dickerson, 18, was arrested and charged with first degree robbery, attempting to elude and resisting arrest, according to jail records.

