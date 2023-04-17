Mobile Police’s annual report shows decrease in violent crime last year.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Overall crime in Mobile is trending down according to MPD’s 2022 crime report. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says last year Mobile saw a 10% decrease in violent crime after seeing an 18% increase the year before.

The city also saw a 5% decrease in part 1 crimes. The biggest decreases were robbery, motor vehicle thefts, homicide, burglary and rape. The drop in homicides was a first since 2018.

“What we have been able to do is be a little bit more predictive about some of the gang violence activity and trying to predict where that’s going to happen and we believe we were able to dial that in,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

So far Mobile has seen 14 homicides compared to 13 this time last year. Prine says like last year most homicides involved people who know each other but this year they’re seeing a different trend.

“We have seen at least at the onset of this year less gang activity in that regard vs what we’re seeing now what seems to be trending just either domestic or disputes between known individuals where their temper gets the best of them,” said Prine.

Prine and Mobile residents say it’s frustrating because they feel most homicides can be prevented.

“Walk away from an argument,” added Prine. “Even if you’re right in the argument you’ve won absolutely nothing if it resorts to gun violence.”

“I think we’ve desensitized our youth to the point where they don’t understand that violence isn’t a good answer,” said Mobile resident Gil Rollins.

Prine says they also saw more community involvement with people calling in more crime tips. People feel more community involvement could help cut back on crime even more.

“The crime isn’t going to solve the problem they’re having and if people talk to them more about that and get more involved, I think that will help,” said Rollins.

The city did see a slight increase in larceny crimes, but Chief Prine says that was due to a rise in catalytic converter theft last year.

