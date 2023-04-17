Pedestrian struck, killed on Moffett Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian died early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle at Moffett Road and Wolfridge Road.

The Mobile Police Department said that at about 2:14 a.m. officers responded to the scene, where they discovered a deceased male victim lying in the roadway. Police said the victim was crossing north on Moffett Road from a gas station when a vehicle heading westbound collided with him.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident, police said.

The victim’s name will be released upon notification of the next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

