Pensacola man arrested in Foley for alleged sexual abuse

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man was arrested in Foley on Tuesday, April. 11 for allegedly touching a 17-year-old employee inappropriately, according to police.

Police said they received a report from a concerned mother after her 17-year-old son told her that a supervisor at his work forcibly touched him in an inappropriate place without his consent.

Police obtained surveillance footage from his workplace and were able to corroborate the incident, according to authorities.

Following an investigation, Foley police said they arrested Richard Deaundra Long, 33, and charged him with first degree sexual abuse.

