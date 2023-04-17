Advertise With Us
Perfect day to start the work week

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a perfect day headed our way on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 40s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll climb to the upper 70s later this afternoon. The sky will be sunny all day long with low humidity mixed in. Try to get outside if you can and savor the weather!

We’ll bottom out back in the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Temps will slowly warm up as this week continues. Highs will climb back above 80 degrees by Wednesday and rain chances will return by the end of the week. Too soon to know if there could be any strong storms in the mix but there is no rain chance at all from today through Thursday. Expect the air to turn more humid at the end of the week as well. Morning temps will climb to the 60s starting on Thursday morning.

Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Morning Weather Update for Monday April 17, 2023
Weather Outlook for Sunday April16, 2023
Today's Outlook for Saturday night, April 15, 2023 from FOX10 News
Another round of strong storms possible
