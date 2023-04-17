Pet of the Week: Anella

Today’s pet of the week comes to us from the City of Mobile Animal Services.

Featured Pup: Anella

Meet Anella! This beautiful girl is 3.5 years old and has lots of charm and personality. She’s a fave among our staff and volunteers. Anella is a tripod, but that hasn’t stopped her love of walks and playing with her pals at the shelter. For Anella, treats are divine and so is her soft bed where she likes to lounge most of the day. If you’re looking for a calmer pup who is kennel and potty trained, Anella may be the perfect fit. Fill out an adoption application on our website to meet her.

With spring here and summer approaching, The City of Mobile Animal Services is out and about in our community so that people can meet some of our sweet animals for adoption and learn more about how they can be a part of helping save lives.

This Saturday, April 22 we’ll be at Oyster City Brewing Company as part of their Puppypalooza from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Come by our table to learn more about volunteering and fostering and meet a few pups.

On Saturday, May 6 we’ll be at Stokley’s Garden Express on Government from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm with a few of our puppies and adults available for adoption.

We also have hours every weekend at our shelter by appointment for anyone interested in fostering, adopting, or volunteering. You can go to our website ( animalservicesmobile.com ) to fill out the appropriate application or email us at animashelter@cityofmobile.org to find out more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.