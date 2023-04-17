Prichard sewers spill over 1.2 million gallons into area waterways
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/MCHD) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on multiple sewer overflows into area waterways that began on April 15 and ended on April 16. Heavy rains are again reported to be the cause of the overflows.
The locations, estimated overflow, and receiving waters are listed below
|Location
|Estimated Gallons
|Waterway effected
|933 Semler St.
|79,500
|Three Mile Creek
|N. MLK Dr. & E. Pershing St.
|78,000
|Chickasaw Creek
|2407 Whistler St.
|72,900
|Gumtree Branch
|218 Patricia Ave.
|364,500
|Gumtree Branch
|N. Bessemer Ct. @ Whistler St.
|240,000
|Gumtree Branch
|705 Sample St.
|60,750
|Toulmins Spring Branch
|823 College St.
|135,000
|Toulmins Spring Branch
|830 Strauss Ave.
|90,000
|Toulmins Spring Branch
|W. Prichard Ave. & Newsome St.
|57,000
|Toulmins Spring Branch
|198 W. Highland St.
|65,500
|Toulmins Spring Branch
Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek, Chickasaw Creek, Gumtree Branch, and Toulmins Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.