Prichard sewers spill over 1.2 million gallons into area waterways

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/MCHD) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on multiple sewer overflows into area waterways that began on April 15 and ended on April 16. Heavy rains are again reported to be the cause of the overflows.

The locations, estimated overflow, and receiving waters are listed below

Location Estimated Gallons Waterway effected 933 Semler St. 79,500 Three Mile Creek N. MLK Dr. & E. Pershing St. 78,000 Chickasaw Creek 2407 Whistler St. 72,900 Gumtree Branch 218 Patricia Ave. 364,500 Gumtree Branch N. Bessemer Ct. @ Whistler St. 240,000 Gumtree Branch 705 Sample St. 60,750 Toulmins Spring Branch 823 College St. 135,000 Toulmins Spring Branch 830 Strauss Ave. 90,000 Toulmins Spring Branch W. Prichard Ave. & Newsome St. 57,000 Toulmins Spring Branch 198 W. Highland St. 65,500 Toulmins Spring Branch

Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek, Chickasaw Creek, Gumtree Branch, and Toulmins Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

