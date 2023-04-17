Recipe: Gulf Coast Seared Seafood Alfredo

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons Rouse’s Olive Oil (for searing seafood)

½ small purple onion, thinly sliced

1 bell pepper of choice, finely sliced

1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, your choice of size

1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails

1 pint Gulf Coast crabmeat

Cajun seasoning of choice (as much as you can stand)

1 pint cherry tomatoes, finely chopped

½ pound bacon, cooked crispy and crumbled

1 pint heavy cream

2 cups grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 pound cooked pasta of choice

STEPS:

1. Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium high heat; add onion and bell pepper and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add shrimp, crawfish and crabmeat to saucepan, sprinkle with Cajun seasoning, and sear the seafood, sautéing for about 10 minutes or until fully cooked.

2. Add chopped tomatoes and cooked bacon to pan. Cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes.

3. Add heavy cream and bring to a boil, then remove from heat. Add cheese and gently stir to combine.

4. Spoon this delicious Alfredo sauce over pasta and serve immediately.

