Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Several live roosters commonly used for cockfighting were recently discovered hidden in vehicles at the Laredo Port of Entry on separate occasions, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.

Four other live roosters were discovered hidden in the console of a different pickup at the end of March.

“We remain committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of live animals,” said port director Alberto Flores.

The roosters from both seizures were taken to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road

Latest News

A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says his North American trip was quite successful
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.
A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday.
Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China