Service Experts specials and Earth Day initiatives

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by Service Experts:

Here at Service Experts, we believe it’s crucial to do our part to protect the planet. It is the season of being green. One way we can all help the environment is by improving our home’s energy efficiency. Did you know that your HVAC system is one the biggest energy users in your home? In fact, according to the Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for around 48% of the energy use in a typical American home.

What are some things you can do to make your HVAC system more energy efficient?

-Install a smart thermostat: A smart thermostat may help save you up to 30% on your energy bill.

-Make sure your HVAC system is properly maintained: a routine HVAC tune-up can increase the efficiency of your system by up to 15%.

-Upgrade to an ENERGY STAR-certified model: If you’re in the market for a new HVAC system, find one that has the ENERGY STAR label. These models are at least 15% more efficient than other models.

-Review the insulation levels in your attic: Adequate insulation in your attic can help decrease the amount of heat that escapes from your home, which means your HVAC system won’t have to work as hard to keep your home comfortable. According to the EPA, well insulated attics can save you around 15% on your energy bill.

-And lastly, don’t forget to change your air filter: A dirty air filter can make your HVAC system work up to 15% harder. This means it’s sucking up more energy and costing you more money.

Climate Control Service Experts

Phone: 251-202-7503

Website: CallClimateControl.com/sustainability

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.