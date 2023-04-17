Advertise With Us
St. Benedict Catholic School German Fest

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join St. Benedict Catholic School on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for their 50th Annual German Festival. This community event will feature arts / crafts vendor booths, live entertainment, a kids village, and homemade German food including sausages, potato salad, pastries, strudels, kiffels, and more. Raffle tickets are available for $100 each with a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 and ten additional $200 cash prizes the day of the event.

What: St. Benedict Catholic School 50th Annual German Festival When: Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: St. Benedict Catholic School next to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church 12786 Illinois St., Elberta, AL 36530

To purchase a raffle ticket, inquire about event sponsorship, or for general information you may visit StBenedictGermanFest.com or contact St. Benedict Catholic school by emailing info@saintbenedict.net or calling 251-986-8143.

