Summer classes USA Center for Continuing Education

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by organizers:

USA Center for Continuing Education offers a myriad of educational courses and programs for children and adults in the community. These are “non-credit” programs, meaning they are open to the community and do not require admission to the university. We offer workforce development, career prep, and personal enrichment programs.

1. Live-online Summer Bridge Math Program-these are all online and are designed to prevent the “summer slide” where so many children lose some of their math skills. These courses are fun. They are interactive, and they are effective.

2. In additional to our live-online ACT courses, we are offering an in-person ACT Summer Blitz course from July 10th – 13th on the Mobile campus.

For information and/or enrollment go to southalabama.edu/camps and click on “2023 Camps at USA” and follow the links. You may also contact us at usacontinuinged@southalabama.ed

