Trinity Gardens community cleanup happening this week

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a way to get involved in the community, the Bay Area Women’s Coalition is calling for your help ahead of Earth Day!

Spring has sprung; and, they want to motivate all residents of Mobile to participate in this cleanup project. Help them make the community “debris free.” They are inviting residents, friends, families, schools, churches, clubs, organizations, and local government to #teamup2cleanup.

Kicking off this week, the organization’s members are asking for the public’s help in cleaning up the streets of the Trinity Gardens community. With 44 streets in total, you can donate your time to help beautify the community.

The events kick off daily from 9 AM to 12 PM, from April 17th to the 22nd, at 17 Jessie Street, Mobile, AL 3617. You can find more information on their website, or contact their office at 251-457-6867.

This event is possible with the help of the City of Mobile, Mobile County Commission, Restore Americas Estuaries, and Citgo.

