Another chilly start but low 80s later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another chilly start out there this morning with temperatures starting off in the mid 40s as of 5 a.m. It’ll be warmer this afternoon than it was on Monday. Most spots will see a high in the low 80s later today. The sky will see an increase in clouds this afternoon and evening but we should remain rain free through Thursday.

Our sky will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon and this evening but we’ll start the day off sunny. The clouds will exit and allow for nonstop sunshine on Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low 80s the rest of the week, and the morning temps will get more humid with mid 60s by Friday morning. A cold front pushes in Saturday and we’ll end up with a few showers and storms. For now the best chance of rain will come Friday and Saturday ahead of the front and then we’ll turn drier and cooler by Sunday and into next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.