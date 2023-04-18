Baldwin County man charged with five counts of child pornography

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Homeland Security Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has charged a Baldwin County man with five counts of child pornography.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation and evidence gathered during the search warrant revealed that Charles McMahon used the internet to view, download and possess sexually explicit images of young children.

As a result of the investigation, Charles McMahon was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age.

