Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin County man charged with five counts of child pornography

Charles McMahon arrested and charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter...
Charles McMahon arrested and charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age.(BCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Homeland Security Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has charged a Baldwin County man with five counts of child pornography.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation and evidence gathered during the search warrant revealed that Charles McMahon used the internet to view, download and possess sexually explicit images of young children.

As a result of the investigation, Charles McMahon was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road

Latest News

MPD investigating shots fired at apartment
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
ALEA: Total number of injuries rises to 32 in Dadeville shooting
ALEA: Total number of injuries rises to 32 in Dadeville shooting
City of Mobile highlights potential additions to riverfront area during Chamber meeting
City of Mobile highlights potential additions to riverfront area during Chamber meeting