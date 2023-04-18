Burglar caught on camera stealing power tools from retired couple

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - A brazen burglar was caught on camera rummaging through an elderly couple’s garage in Semmes. He ran out with hundreds of dollars’ worth of power tools, right in front of the camera.

Dark and early Sunday, a man was plainly caught taking all he could from Shirley Summers and her husband’s garage, flashlight in hand.

The couple has lived on Root Drive in Semmes for 35 years. Their carport has no door, but never once have they been burglarized, until now.

“You could see his face, anybody that knew who he was could tell,” said Shirley.

Sitting in the backyard she and her husband built, Shirley pointed out all their hard work, including her favorite, a bubbling fountain.

Without their power tools, the retired couple has lost their hobby.

“My husband works so hard in the yard, and now all his stuff is gone,” she said.

Now, all she asks is to please return her husband’s prized possessions.

“Please just give us our stuff back,” she said. “Please, he’s just all lost without them.”

Shirley said the family has put out a $500 reward to find the man.

Reach out to Semmes police with details.

