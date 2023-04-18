City of Mobile highlights potential additions to riverfront area during Chamber meeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile discussed some exciting plans Tuesday morning at the monthly chamber executive roundtable meeting.

We heard from the Executive Director of the public works department Jim DeLapp and got a first-hand look at some potential projects.

DeLapp highlighted some potential improvements coming to the area near the Civic Center.

We also learned more about plans to utilize the city’s waterfront locations. Cooper Riverside Park will see some repairs with work starting as soon as this summer.

New restaurants could also be on the way in the southeast area of the convention center.

Rooftop bars and other restaurants are just a few other additions that were discussed.

Nothing is set as of Tuesday, but the meeting gave chamber members an opportunity to see what could be on the horizon for the city of Mobile.

