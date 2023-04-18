Advertise With Us
COREt Travelers Basketball League Celebrity Fundraising Championship Game

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The COREt Travelers baskeball league is gearing up for its celebrity championship game and you are invited to attend! The game tips off Tuesday, April 25 in the gym at Christ United Methodist Church in Mobile at 5:30pm.

The event will feature the fantastic players of the COREt Travelers Basketball League and local celebrities, including Studio10′s Joe Emer.

Tickets will be $5 at the door the day of the event and all proceeds will support the CORE Project.

The CORE Project is a nonprofit corporation which was established in 2020 to serve the full spectrum of individuals in the special needs community. Our purpose is to provide quality clinical care, educational opportunities and overall support that will foster and optimize learning throughout the lifetime of our clients and their families.

The CORE Project provides a continuum of care that includes year-round education, ABA Therapy, onsite collaborative medical and ancillary therapy services, adult day services, respite care and residential facilities. Our goal is to cultivate a place for the special needs community to thrive and grow to its maximum potential by providing ongoing support for individuals and building a sense of belonging and independence. By doing this, we will allow these individuals to move from “labeled” to living.

https://www.coreprojectinc.com/

https://www.facebook.com/coreprojectinc

https://www.facebook.com/events/3408597822731184

