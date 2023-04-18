Advertise With Us
Dauphin Island Sea Lab hosting Discovery Day

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Discovery Day is back at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

The open house event gives you the chance to learn about current research and the coastal ecosystem we live in. The day includes a chance to explore real scientific laboratories, hands-on science lessons, and free children’s admission to the Alabama Aquarium. This event is open to the public once a year, and community members can tour the research facilities to learn about the coastal ecosystem and why it’s important to conserve our precious and unique environment. The Graduate Student Organization will also offer some tips for casting.

Discovery Day is Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DISL’s Alabama Aquarium, 102 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, AL 36528. The cost is free for outdoor exhibits. Estuarium admission is $12 for adults. Tickets for children (5-18) and students with ID are free. Tickets for seniors are $6. Visit https://www.disl.edu/events/discovery-day for more information.

