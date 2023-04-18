Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Discover North Baldwin Outdoor Expo

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mark your calendars for the Discover North Baldwin Outdoor Expo on April 22! The new event, sponsored by the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, will showcase all things outdoors - all in one place -- Bicentennial Park in Stockton. The Outdoor Expo will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day’s activities will include vendors, speakers, demonstrations, food, music and more -- all pertaining to the great outdoors, whether fishing, hunting, boating, camping, gardening, farming, etc.

If interested in setting up as a vendor or signing on as a sponsor, email kristina@northbaldwinchamber.com.

You can buy your tickets now at the North Baldwin Chamber Office, or at the Outdoor Expo on April 22.

https://northbaldwinchamber.com/

facebook.com/NorthBaldwinChamberOfCommerce

https://www.facebook.com/events/555569209323265?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Double Red Flags in Gulf Shores make it illegal to enter water for the safety of beachgoers
Water closed to swimming at Baldwin County beaches

Latest News

COREt Travelers Basketball League Celebrity Fundraising Championship Game
COREt Travelers Basketball League Celebrity Fundraising Championship Game
Discovery Day at Dauphin Island Sea Lab
Dauphin Island Sea Lab hosting Discovery Day
Discover North Baldwin Outdoor Expo
Discover North Baldwin Outdoor Expo
Discovery Day at Dauphin Island Sea Lab
Discovery Day at Dauphin Island Sea Lab