MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mark your calendars for the Discover North Baldwin Outdoor Expo on April 22! The new event, sponsored by the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, will showcase all things outdoors - all in one place -- Bicentennial Park in Stockton. The Outdoor Expo will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day’s activities will include vendors, speakers, demonstrations, food, music and more -- all pertaining to the great outdoors, whether fishing, hunting, boating, camping, gardening, farming, etc.

If interested in setting up as a vendor or signing on as a sponsor, email kristina@northbaldwinchamber.com.

You can buy your tickets now at the North Baldwin Chamber Office, or at the Outdoor Expo on April 22.

https://northbaldwinchamber.com/

facebook.com/NorthBaldwinChamberOfCommerce

https://www.facebook.com/events/555569209323265?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

