Doing Good: The Gulf Coast Family Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Family Center is a family resource center with offices located in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. They are dedicated to helping residents be a community where every child is nurtured and supported to become a healthy, caring, responsible, financially thriving, and educated community member.

Inaugural Family Center Funday

May 7

2 to 4 p.m.

18080 Pennsylvania St.

Robertsdale, Ala.

The Gulf Coast Family Center is sponsored by the Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama, the Alabama Network of Family Resource Center, Alabama Power, and the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts.

www.gulfcoastfamilycenter.org

