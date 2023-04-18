Fairhope a step closer to construction on Dyas Triangle Park

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Fairhope is getting ready to move forward with phase one of the Dyas Triangle Park project. The city council recently got a look at the conceptualized drawing and amenities provided by Thompson Engineering that will be offered at the city’s 100 + acre park.

Acquisition of the land and planning of Fairhope’s Dyas Triangle Park have been time-consuming and at times, controversial. The city purchased the 108-acre property 10 years ago from the Dyas family for $8.7 million dollars and has since acquired the Dyas family home on an adjacent piece of property.

Thompson Engineering reveals Conceptualized Master Plan for Dyas Triangle Park to Fairhope city officials (City of Fairhope)

“I can’t really tell you of a single community on the eastern shore that has a hundred and eight acres of natural parkland available to them right now, so it is unique in that sense,” said Fairhope Public Works Director, Richard Johnson.

Thanks to a one-million-dollar GOMESA grant, Fairhope will be moving forward with nature trails, trailheads, parking, remote restrooms and other amenities. Veteran’s Drive splits the property in half with the south side already being used by a local mountain biking club. City officials said the GOMESA grant will also pay for the two pieces of property to be linked together.

“We’re doing it via a pedestrian tunnel so that those who want to get from one piece…one part of the property to the other will not have to cross a grade, an active road, which is a good safety thing and it’s a good aesthetic thing because the streetscape will not be altered,” Johnson explained.

Bids for the work should go out by the end of the summer. The Triangle Park steering committee will look at comments submitted by elected officials and other stakeholders. It will then make recommendations for any changes.

Those looking forward to the new park are glad to see it will finally be taking shape.

“I think it’s great to start bringing everything back, you know,” said John Murfin. “We’ve got such a beautiful land around here and it’s all right here in our backyard and for them to start incorporating these different things, I think it’s going to be great for the kids and just all general community.”

Phase one of the park should be finished and accessible by this time next year. Meanwhile, the city will search for other funding sources for future improvements, including the old Dyas home which will likely be used as an educational facility.

