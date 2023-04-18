Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Florida faith leaders weigh in on six-week abortion ban

Faith leaders gather at the Capitol for a press conference on Monday
Faith leaders gather at the Capitol for a press conference on Monday(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Opponents of Florida’s newly passed six-week abortion ban are continuing to speak out.

Members of various religious groups gathered at the Capitol Monday for a press conference to denounce the legislation. They argue getting an abortion is a personal, moral decision—not one that should be made by legislators.

According to the National Council of Jewish Women, members of the Jewish faith believe life doesn’t begin until birth and that the mother’s life should take precedence over a fetus.

The Catholic church has traditionally condemned abortion. Members of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops say abortion should not be allowed at any point during pregnancy.

“We do know that people within the church and outside the church often are not in agreement with that and haven’t fully been able to recognize the dignity of the unborn,” Christie Arnold, a member of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, said. “But we do hope that everyone does come to that agreement.”

On the other hand, some Catholics and Christians spoke at Monday’s press conference, saying they believe in a woman’s right to choose.

“I think this is one of those issues where, you know, it’s been pounded in us through the evangelical world that abortion is a sin, when clearly the scripture says otherwise,” Quincy reverend Joe Parramore said.

The six-week ban makes exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking. In those cases, a woman would have up to 15 weeks to get an abortion. However, the law requires her to show evidence, like a police report or medical record, to prove she falls into one of these categories.

The current 15-week ban is being challenged in the state’s Supreme Court. The six-week ban will not go into effect unless that 15-week rule is upheld.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Double Red Flags in Gulf Shores make it illegal to enter water for the safety of beachgoers
Water closed to swimming at Baldwin County beaches

Latest News

2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Members of the Alabama House of Representatives meet for the first day of the 2023 legislative...
Republican lawmakers try to ban divisive concepts
Former Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been convicted on first-degree theft of property...
Former Alabama representative convicted on theft charges
Transgender women in Alabama would be prohibited from joining female sports teams in college,...
Alabama House eyes transgender college athlete restrictions
Alabama lawmakers have advanced GOP-backed legislation to ban “divisive concepts” in classroom...
Alabama advances ban on discussing ‘divisive’ race concepts