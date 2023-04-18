Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police announced the arrest of two individuals who they say are involved with the death of a 5-year-old child.

Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely was arrested and charged with one count of capital murder. The child’s mother, 31-year-old Lachelle Renae Washington, was charged with one count of child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm.

On April 14 around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of 39th Avenue in reference to a medical emergency of a 5-year-old child. The child was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, an autopsy revealed the child suffered from blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide. Detectives interviewed Blakely and Washington who both admitted culpability.

Upon completion of the booking process, Blakely and Washington were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. Blakely is being held with no bond and Washington’s bond was set at $50,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.