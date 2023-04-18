Advertise With Us
MPD investigating shots fired at apartment

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shots fired incident at Bay Towne Apartments.

Police said they responded to the apartment complex at 1:50 p.m. on Monday, April 17 in reference to a shots fired call.

Officers discovered the victim heard gunshots outside of her apartment and discovered a hole in her bedroom wall, according to authorities.

Nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

