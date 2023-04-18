MPD investigating shots fired at apartment
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shots fired incident at Bay Towne Apartments.
Police said they responded to the apartment complex at 1:50 p.m. on Monday, April 17 in reference to a shots fired call.
Officers discovered the victim heard gunshots outside of her apartment and discovered a hole in her bedroom wall, according to authorities.
Nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.