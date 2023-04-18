Netflix keeps ‘Love Is Blind’ fans waiting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Love is patient, love is kind, but fans of Love is Blind are not happy with Netflix.

In a bit of irony, “Love is Blind,” the popular Netflix dating show, inadvertently made streaming’s growing pains crystal clear, while reinforcing some of the advantages that linear and traditional TV networks still enjoy.

On Sunday, Netflix’s attempt to offer a live “Love is Blind” reunion show hit a snag. At its peak, about 10,000 users reported issues accessing Netflix for more than an hour.

The streaming company tweeted an apology for the delay, but did not offer an explanation. Around two minutes past the initial start time, it promised the special would be in on in 15 minutes. Seven minutes later, the company tweeted: “Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait....” along with a picture of one of the season’s “villains.”

The show DID eventually air, however not before a host of jabs on social media.

Cast members from the Seattle-based season also took to the social media platform to joke about the delay. Marshall Glaze posted a picture of a man studying an array of wires: “I’m trying yall,” he tweeted.

Competing streamers and networks also made hay of the drama.

“We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion,” BravoTV — home of many a chaotic reunion special — tweeted with a winky face.

“Hmm,” read a screencap featuring Kerry Washington tweeted by Hulu.

