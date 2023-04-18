Advertise With Us
New details in trooper involved shooting in Escambia County on Easter

Suspects wanted in trooper-involved chase
Suspects wanted in trooper-involved chase
By Shelby Myers
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A source in Escambia County tells FOX10 News Johndarious Williams and Jana Arnold are two of the three suspects involved in a deadly, trooper involved shooting Easter weekend.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a vehicle ran from Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Alford in Conecuh County and crashed out in Escambia County, AL.

ALEA said once the car wrecked out, a gun battle began between Cpl. Alford and someone in the vehicle. Cpl. Alford was shot. Williams and Arnold were hit by bullets too. A third suspect in the vehicle died.

More than a week later and ALEA still isn’t saying who the person who died was.

Albany, Georgia police did shed some light on why the people in the vehicle might have been running from Cpl. Alford. According to Albany PD, Williams was wanted for shooting a man in the back earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

