Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others

By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help identifying someone in connection to a Sunday shooting.

Around 5:33 p.m., police responded to several areas in the 2400 block of Beach Boulevard for reports of gunshots.

A Biloxi police officer and four others were hit.

Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

On Tuesday, authorities released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the alleged shooting suspect responsible for some of the injuries.

On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the alleged shooting suspect responsible for some of the injuries.(Biloxi Police Department)

Anyone with any information about this person or the shooting is asked to call Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

