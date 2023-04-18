Advertise With Us
Pickleball Pep Rally to benefit Kidz Eatz

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Have some fun playing Pickleball for a great cause! The Kidz Eatz Charity Pep Rally Pickleball event is coming up April 29, 2023 at 8am. The event will take place at the newly upgraded Daphne Tennis & Pickleball Complex.

Entry donation is $59 per person. The event will have raffle tickets, prizes, Eastern Shore Inflatables, yard games, music, Frios Gourmet Pops & That’s My Dogg food truck.

Money raised helps benefit the Kidz Eatz foundation in conjunction with the Baldwin County Board of Education.

To preview the event... Joe & Chelsey took to the Pickleball courts! Click on the link to see them try out this fantastic and fun sport.

To register for the event email: kidzeatzinc@gmail.com

Entry donation payment upon registration:

Venmo: kidz eats inc@Baldwin-75

Check payable to: Kidz Eatz Inc. P.O. Box 2332, Daphne, AL, 36526.

Include in email: name, phone number, skill level and t-shirt size.

