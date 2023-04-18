Advertise With Us
Port City Pacers presents Old Mobile 8k

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can lace up your tennis shoes for the Old Mobile 8k this weekend.

Old Mobile 8k

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Colonial Fort Conde’

There is still time to register online or in person by dropping off the registration

form by noon, April 20th at Fleet Feet, McCoy Outdoor, or Run N Tri. The

registration fee is $25, and it will be $30 on race day. The Fun Run is $15.

Online registration until midnight, April 21st : https://portcitypacers.com/old-

mobile-8k/

There will be food, beverages, and music provided for all participants at Fort

Conde’.

If you do not want to run or walk the race, but you still want to join in the fun, you

can volunteer! To volunteer, contact:

Port City Pacers: www.portcitypacers.com

Tom Loper tloper@loperlawllc.com

Port City Pacers

358 Morgan Ave.

Mobile, AL 36606

251-473-7223

www.portcitypacers.com

