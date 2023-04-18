Port City Pacers presents Old Mobile 8k
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can lace up your tennis shoes for the Old Mobile 8k this weekend.
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Colonial Fort Conde’
There is still time to register online or in person by dropping off the registration
form by noon, April 20th at Fleet Feet, McCoy Outdoor, or Run N Tri. The
registration fee is $25, and it will be $30 on race day. The Fun Run is $15.
Online registration until midnight, April 21st : https://portcitypacers.com/old-
mobile-8k/
There will be food, beverages, and music provided for all participants at Fort
Conde’.
If you do not want to run or walk the race, but you still want to join in the fun, you
can volunteer! To volunteer, contact:
Port City Pacers: www.portcitypacers.com
Tom Loper tloper@loperlawllc.com
Port City Pacers
358 Morgan Ave.
Mobile, AL 36606
251-473-7223
