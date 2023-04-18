Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An urgent search is underway for the man accused of gunning down a 16-year-old boy in Prichard.

The family identified the victim as Jabbori Yelding.

Yelding’s family believes the suspected shooter got the wrong guy and this shooting may have been retaliation.

Yelding was shot in the stomach at Arbor Pointe Apartments.

Prichard homicide investigators, along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, were on scene at Dairy Road Saturday afternoon.

Yelding died at the hospital.

Crystal Hunter, a neighbor who heard the shooting, says they tried saving his life.

“My son was sitting on the porch and he noticed him carrying him through right here,” Hunter said. “And they were standing there working on him. My son and all the other little kids were gathered around, they were keeping him conscious.”

According to the family, they say the man who shot Yelding lives at the same apartment complex.

Yelding’s cousin, Lola Rodrigues, says this wasn’t the first time the two have exchanged words.

“It wasn’t his first time pulling up on him, like he did it twice. So like the first time he did it, he asked him if he did it? He said no. And he didn’t believe him so he said he was gonna come back and then he came back and that’s when everything happened,” Rodrigues said.

According to Rodrigues, the man confronted Jaborri because he believed he shot at his car earlier this month.

The family says the gunfire happened outside a gas station on St. Stephens Road.

They say Jabbori had nothing to do with it.

“The girlfriend said that he was involved in some type of drive by and the guy basically thought that Borri was involved...basically was like, did you do it? He was in his face and stuff like that and Borri pushed him and then he shot him,” Rodrigues explained.

The family says Jabbori was a student at Vigor High School.

Prichard police have not named the suspect.

We’re told he’s a man in his thirties.

