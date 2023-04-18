Resident weigh pros and cons of annexation.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -People across Mobile are keeping a close eye on annexation and what it could mean.

“Annexation does not impact the current, but it impacts the future. Those who come behind us,” said Totus Thorn.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson previously introduced four annexation scenarios that would bring in neighborhoods in west mobile. Any of the four maps would bring the city’s population over 200,000. A recent study done by PFM Financial Advisors says Mobile would be eligible for population-based grants if annexation goes forward. That study drew mixed reviews from citizens.

“There are 25 pages summarizing, making broad statements by the mayor’s staff with little to no backup or due diligence to determine whether the statements from that study are true or accurate,” said Betty Shinn.

“The recent PFM study not only quells those concerns but should also excite those who oppose allowing the referendum to go forward,” said Fred Wheeler with the West Mobile Annexation Committee.

Some feel like annexation will help the city move forward.

“I truly believe in the vision of Mobile and I believe that vision is growing and annexing the western corridor is one of the best ways to do so,” said Monica Lane.

While others asked the council to consider other issues within the existing population first. The city says currently there are around 160-170 open positions within various departments in the city. Some feel adding more people could make things harder.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll says the city’s police jurisdiction includes 70,000 people so most of those services are already taken care of.

“The largest proposed study area is only looking at about 20-26,000 people. We have 40 police officer patrolling the PJ everyday so there won’t be an add there of any large consequence,” said Carroll. “We will have to provide trash and garbage pickup services out there.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.