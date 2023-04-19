Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2 Mississippi laws aim to limit kids’ access to online porn

(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday he has signed two bills that are intended to limit children’s access to sexually explicit material online.

House Bill 1315 will require technology vendors for K-12 schools to block access to online resources or databases with child pornography or child sexual exploitation.

Senate Bill 2346 will require companies that publish online pornography to have systems to verify that users are at least 18 years old. This was based on a similar law in Louisiana.

“With the rise of technology and social media, it has never been easier for children to access pornographic materials,” Republican Reeves said in a statement. “That can have really disastrous effects on children’s long-term mental health and development.”

Both bills will become law July 1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
NAS Pensacola
NAS Pensacola goes to heightened security posture
According to MCSO, Holifield’s base salary was just over $80,000.00. The sheriff’s office says...
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft charges made more than $237,000 last year

Latest News

Work Zone Awareness Week
Work Zone Awareness Week
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration...
DeSantis appointees attempt to reshape Disney World’s district
Overnight shooting in west Mobile
Witnesses say at least 1 shot overnight in west Mobile
Overnight shooting in west Mobile
Overnight shooting in west Mobile
Heated debate Tuesday night over annexation in Mobile
Heated debate Tuesday night over annexation in Mobile