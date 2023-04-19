$57-million in athletic facility improvements proposed for Baldwin County high schools

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - At their work session Tuesday night, April 18, 2023 the Baldwin County Board of Education heard a proposal from Superintendent Eddie Tyler for major upgrades to high school athletic facilities across the county.

The proposal was given to the Baldwin County Board of Education at its work session Tuesday night (Hal Scheurich)

Most of money will come from the payoff from Orange Beach when the city decided to split and become their own school system. The proposed projects would not be possible if not for the more than $36 million dollars coming from Orange Beach.

“This has never been done in Baldwin County schools to this degree…to any degree,” Tyler told board members.

The proposal is monumental, outlining $42 million dollars’ worth of athletic facility and fine arts improvements across the county. Seven high schools were given a cap of six million dollars each and asked to put together a wish list in the area of athletics.

“We’re just blessed and fortunate that financially, we can do this and to go to our schools and say, ‘Here’s a pot of money. Y’all tell us what you need.’ It was a grass roots effort,” Tyler said.

Some of the wish list had to be whittled down and three schools asked for new band rooms at some additional cost. The school system and some city partners will be also be chipping in money. The total cost is estimated at 57 million dollars. Coaches and administrators present at the meeting were all smiles.

“Obviously, Elberta is such a new situation. Everything coming in is ground level and so, you can’t…you can’t sell enough cookie dough to raise the money that we need to build facilities and so, this is going to be such a blessing for us,” said Coach Nathan McDaniel of Elberta High School.

“We’re super excited about our athletic upgrades that will allow all our students…not just student athletes, but students to participate and do things and to have all our facilities full from the growth that we have at Daphne,” said Daphne’s Coach Kenny King.

The Board could take action to move forward with this as early as their meeting Thursday, April 20, 2023. When construction begins, there’ll be a lot of it. These projects will be going on at the same time as the school systems $100-million-dollar, phase 5 pay-as-you-go school construction. It’s believed all these athletic projects will be complete within two and a half years.

List of school projects and costs:

Baldwin County High School

*Gym,

*Fieldhouse

*Weight room

*Weight equipment

*Band room

SUB TOTAL - $6,029,819

BAND ROOM - $3,000,000

TOTAL - $9,029,819

Daphne High School

*Turf football field

*Softball Field

*Covered athletic pavilion

*Gym

*Cafeteria – Food service

TOTAL - $6,010,000

Elberta High School

*New turf field

*Grandstands and press box

*Gym

*Field house

*Indoor practice facility

*Meeting rooms

TOTAL - $6,006,470

Fairhope High School

*Additional parking

*Gym

*Outdoor training facility

*New weights

TOTAL - $6,014,240

Foley High School

*Band room

*Gym

*Expanded girl’s field house

*Baseball hitting facility

*Football field renovations

SUB TOTAL - $6,030,000

BAND ROOM - $3,000,000

TOTAL - $9,030,000

Robertsdale High School

*Additional parking and drive

*Band room

*Indoor training facility

*Gym

SUB TOTAL – 6,087,447

BAND ROOM - $3,000,000

TOTAL - $9,087,447

Spanish Fort High School

*Resurface track

*Field house renovation

*Wrestling facility / guest locker

*Turf field

*New field lighting

*Concessions

*Enclosed batting cages

TOTAL - $6, 058,952

Countywide Athletic Enhancement

$42,236,928

Instructional Band / Music Room Expansions

$9,000,000

Additional Parking / Campus Reconfigurations

$6,000,000

Total Cost Estimate

$57,236,928

