Another nice day on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a really nice day headed our way on the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m., but we’ll climb to the mid 80s later this afternoon.

The sky will be mostly sunny today as all the thick clouds from yesterday have moved offshore. Morning temperatures jump to the mid 60s by the time we reach Friday morning. The air will be getting more humid ahead of our next cold front that pushes through on Saturday morning. There will be a few showers and storms on Friday but as of now there is no risk of severe weather as the system will weaken as it tracks into our area. For now the rain will exit early Saturday morning and most of our weekend will be dry.

The winds will be a bit breezy on Saturday as the front moves in and our temps fall. Expect morning temps to return to the upper 40s by Sunday morning and highs will be in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.