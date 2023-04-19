Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches presidential campaign

FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his longshot bid to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year. Kennedy, a member of one of the country’s most famous political families who has in recent years been linked to some far-right figures, kicked off his campaign in Boston on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his longshot bid to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year.

Kennedy, a member of one of the country’s most famous political families who has in recent years been linked to some far-right figures, kicked off his campaign in Boston on Wednesday and likened his campaign to the American revolution.

“My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism in our country,” Kennedy said.

Self-help author Marianne Williamson is also running for the Democratic nomination. Biden has said he’s planning on running again but has not formally announced a campaign. He’s expected to have a glide path to the nomination, with much of the Democratic establishment behind him.

Kennedy is a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy, both of whom he repeatedly referenced during his lengthy speech Wednesday.

Kennedy was once known most as an environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water. But over the past nearly two decades, he’s become one of the leading voices of the anti-vaccine movement. His work has been described by members of his own family and public health experts as misleading and dangerous.

His efforts intensified after the pandemic and development of the COVID-19 vaccine, and an AP investigation in 2021 showed he had linked up with anti-democratic figures and other groups. He has appeared at events pushing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and with people who cheered or downplayed the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A photo posted on Instagram showed Kennedy backstage at a July 2021 Reawaken America event with former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and anti-vaccine profiteer Charlene Bollinger. All three have promoted the lie about the 2020 election being stolen.

Kennedy has been a guest on Infowars, the channel run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and on the “War Room” podcast hosted by longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon, where he promoted his bestselling 2021 book, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” in which he accused the U.S.’s top infectious disease doctor of participating in “a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy.”

The AP documented how Kennedy and his anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defense, had capitalized on the COVID-19 pandemic – raking in funding and followers in the U.S. and abroad, and doubling its revenue from 2019 to 2020. Researchers have found that the group is among the most influential spreaders of anti-vaccine misinformation, and the AP found traffic to its website had soared.

In the second year of the pandemic, Children’s Health Defense continued its huge growth, according to a more recent filing with charity regulators in California. Revenue more than doubled from $7 million in 2020 to $16 million in 2021.

Facebook and Instagram removed the accounts of Children’s Health Defense for spreading misinformation.

Kennedy has repeatedly invoked Nazis and the Holocaust when talking about measures aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, such as mask requirements and vaccine mandates. He has apologized for some of those comments, including when he suggested that people in 2022 were worse off than Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Police in Pickens pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music.
WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the...
GRAPHIC: County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office