Baldwin County Trailblazers hosting Chalk the Trail

Grab your friends and family and register for this year's Chalk the Trail event! This event helps raise awareness about the Gulf Coast's local trails; get individuals and families out on the Trail; and raise funds for trail maintenance, development, and connectivity.

At its core, it serves the mission to promote recreational activities in the community. All proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Trailblazers’ mission of advocacy. This year’s event will take place at the Eastern Shore Trail near the pier in Fairhope and coincides with the City of Fairhope’s Earth Day celebration.

Event Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 1-4 pm

Packet Pickup: Friday, April 21, 9 am - 4 pm at the Eastern Shore Art Center

Participants use chalk pastels to create their own unique design in their designated sidewalk ‘square.’ Each participant or team is provided a goodie bag with a 12 ct. pastel chalk set, snacks, and other fun giveaways.

Awards will be given in each category: Individual adult (18+), individual teen (13-18), individual child (12 and under), Family/Team (teams of 4), and Girl Scout Troop award.

Chalk the Trail Rules & Information

Drawing must remain within the designated square area. Please do not draw on any surrounding trees or any other surfaces.

Only chalk can be used for drawings. No paint, crayon, ink, or other non-washable or permanent products are allowed.

One 12-ct. box of pastel chalk will be provided. Additional chalk can be purchased at the table on the event table on the day of the event.

Art created must be suitable for public and family viewing (no nudity, profanity, or content deemed inappropriate by the Chalk the Trail Committee). Also, they ask that you do not include words or symbols intended as political statements in your creation. The Chalk the Trail Committee reserves the right to refuse, stop or eliminate objectionable material. The Committee’s opinion will be final.

Each artist or family/team will be assigned a number for your workspace. Please know some squares may have cracked concrete. They will try to accommodate everyone within the space allotted.

