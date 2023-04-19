Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin County Trailblazers hosting Chalk the Trail

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grab your friends and family and register for this year’s Chalk the Trail event! This event helps raise awareness about the Gulf Coast’s local trails; get individuals and families out on the Trail; and raise funds for trail maintenance, development, and connectivity.

At its core, it serves the mission to promote recreational activities in the community. All proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Trailblazers’ mission of advocacy. This year’s event will take place at the Eastern Shore Trail near the pier in Fairhope and coincides with the City of Fairhope’s Earth Day celebration.

Event Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 1-4 pm

Packet Pickup: Friday, April 21, 9 am - 4 pm at the Eastern Shore Art Center

Participants use chalk pastels to create their own unique design in their designated sidewalk ‘square.’ Each participant or team is provided a goodie bag with a 12 ct. pastel chalk set, snacks, and other fun giveaways.

Awards will be given in each category: Individual adult (18+), individual teen (13-18), individual child (12 and under), Family/Team (teams of 4), and Girl Scout Troop award.

Chalk the Trail Rules & Information

  • Drawing must remain within the designated square area. Please do not draw on any surrounding trees or any other surfaces.
  • Only chalk can be used for drawings. No paint, crayon, ink, or other non-washable or permanent products are allowed.
  • One 12-ct. box of pastel chalk will be provided. Additional chalk can be purchased at the table on the event table on the day of the event.
  • Art created must be suitable for public and family viewing (no nudity, profanity, or content deemed inappropriate by the Chalk the Trail Committee). Also, they ask that you do not include words or symbols intended as political statements in your creation. The Chalk the Trail Committee reserves the right to refuse, stop or eliminate objectionable material. The Committee’s opinion will be final.
  • Each artist or family/team will be assigned a number for your workspace. Please know some squares may have cracked concrete. They will try to accommodate everyone within the space allotted.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Gulf Shores Hurricane Preparedness Expo
Gulf Shores Hurricane Preparedness Expo
Personal Finance 101
Personal Finance 101
Popular Super Mario Bros. Games
Popular Super Mario Bros. Games
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas