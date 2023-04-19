Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Ballin’ on Belrose this Saturday at Olde Town Daphne

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - 68 Ventures is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday, April 22 called “Ballin’ on Belrose” where non-profits can compete to raise money for their organizations.

The fundraiser is a walk and run event on Belrose Avenue in Daphne between Main Street and Mobile Bay and 68 Ventures is challenging all local non-profits to compete and bring as many people as possible.

Each group will try to complete as many laps as possible with each lap being once up and once down the hill. Each participant may complete up to 11 laps.

Sign-up is free and the group that competes the most laps will win $10,000.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. and check-in will start at 7 a.m. A street party will be taking place during the race from 8 a.m. until noon.

Pam Hunter and Joseph Clayton from 68 Ventures came by to discuss the event.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard

Latest News

Grand jury indicts man for death of popular Mobile runner; city and friends honor his memory.
Grand jury indicts man for death of popular Mobile runner; city and friends honor his memory.
USA buying Providence Hospital could hurt consumers according to experts
USA buying Providence Hospital could hurt consumers according to experts
MCSO discrimination suit close to settlement
MCSO discrimination suit close to settlement
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend
Citronelle PD looking for two suspects in connection to a gas station robbery
Citronelle PD looking for two suspects in connection to a gas station robbery