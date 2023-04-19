Ballin’ on Belrose this Saturday at Olde Town Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - 68 Ventures is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday, April 22 called “Ballin’ on Belrose” where non-profits can compete to raise money for their organizations.

The fundraiser is a walk and run event on Belrose Avenue in Daphne between Main Street and Mobile Bay and 68 Ventures is challenging all local non-profits to compete and bring as many people as possible.

Each group will try to complete as many laps as possible with each lap being once up and once down the hill. Each participant may complete up to 11 laps.

Sign-up is free and the group that competes the most laps will win $10,000.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. and check-in will start at 7 a.m. A street party will be taking place during the race from 8 a.m. until noon.

Pam Hunter and Joseph Clayton from 68 Ventures came by to discuss the event.

