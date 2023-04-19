Advertise With Us
Citronelle PD looking for two suspects in connection to a gas station robbery

Gas station robbery suspects
Gas station robbery suspects(Citronelle PD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle PD said they are searching for two male suspects who robbed a Shell station located at 19265 3rd Street.

Police said they responded to an alarm going off at the location at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 and discovered forced entry through the front door of the business.

Surveillance footage showed two white males, dressed in black hoodies, breaking in and stealing vapes from behind the counter, according to authorities.

Officials said if anyone recognizes the two male suspects or has any information about the burglary, please contact the Citronelle Police Department at (251) 866-5596.

