Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Connect more links to your Instagram bio

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Instagram is launching a new feature it says users have long been asking for.

Starting now, users can add up to five links to their Instagram bio page, which they can direct followers to other content -- like online businesses, brands they might want to promote, causes they care about, or other profiles on competing social media platforms. There’s one caveat however, only one link will appear in the bio. The other added links will be hidden in a pop-up menu.

Manage the links by editing your profile in the app. To add a new link, head to your Instagram page, and select edit profile. Then under links, add the external link and press done when finished. Up until now people had been using bio link tools like Linktree to share information on other sites.

Instagram’s decision to now, after all these years, finally address creator demand for increased access to links-in-bio and could be due to the complaints over TikTok’s stricter limitations.

Google New Foldable Phone?

Google is working on something hot for the summer. According to reports, the company is planning on launching a $1700 Pixel Fold smartphone in June.

The Pixel Fold is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, that’s the same processor that launched in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones last year.

Google plans to market the Pixel Fold as water-resistant and pocket-sized, with an outside screen that measures 5.8 inches across, according to the documents. It weighs 10oz, slightly heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it has a larger battery that Google says will last for 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in a low power mode.

An official announcement is expected at Google’s upcoming annual developer conference May 10th. The

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road

Latest News

Daily Dot Com: Connect more links to your Instagram bio
Daily Dot Com: Connect more links to your Instagram bio
Baldwin County Public Schools giving $42 million to schools
Baldwin County Public Schools giving $42 million to schools
The owner of business where Dadeville shooting took place speaks about the incident
The owner of business where Dadeville shooting took place speaks about the incident
Family members of the Dadeville shooting victim speaks out
Mobile family mourns death of Dadeville shooting victim