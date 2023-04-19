Connect more links to your Instagram bio

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Instagram is launching a new feature it says users have long been asking for.

Starting now, users can add up to five links to their Instagram bio page, which they can direct followers to other content -- like online businesses, brands they might want to promote, causes they care about, or other profiles on competing social media platforms. There’s one caveat however, only one link will appear in the bio. The other added links will be hidden in a pop-up menu.

Manage the links by editing your profile in the app. To add a new link, head to your Instagram page, and select edit profile. Then under links, add the external link and press done when finished. Up until now people had been using bio link tools like Linktree to share information on other sites.

Instagram’s decision to now, after all these years, finally address creator demand for increased access to links-in-bio and could be due to the complaints over TikTok’s stricter limitations.

Google New Foldable Phone?

Google is working on something hot for the summer. According to reports, the company is planning on launching a $1700 Pixel Fold smartphone in June.

The Pixel Fold is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, that’s the same processor that launched in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones last year.

Google plans to market the Pixel Fold as water-resistant and pocket-sized, with an outside screen that measures 5.8 inches across, according to the documents. It weighs 10oz, slightly heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it has a larger battery that Google says will last for 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in a low power mode.

An official announcement is expected at Google’s upcoming annual developer conference May 10th. The

