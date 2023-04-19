Advertise With Us
‘Erin & Aaron’ new live-action comedy Series coming to Nickelodeon

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The series follows teenage stepsiblings as they navigate their new lives after their parents’ marriage, and find strength in their shared passion for music. The multi-camera series will feature original songs and performances throughout the season. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 13-episode-long season will be available on Nickelodeon weekly on Thursdays. Erin & Aaron stars Ava Ro (Big Top Academy), as Erin; Jensen Gering (Wickensburg), as Aaron; Larisa Oleynik (10 Things I Hate About You, The Secret World of Alex Mack), as Sylvia; David S Jung (I Think You Should Leave, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), as Chuck; and Pyper Braun (Country Comfort), as Natasha. Ava Ro is a Korean-Canadian teen actress and music artist. She is also known for her lead role as Ella on Big Top Academy (Cirque du Soleil, Hulu), Claudia on Holly Hobbie (Disney, Family Channel), as well as Maya on Take Note (PeacockTV, Family Channel). She is a singer/rapper/dancer and released her debut single in 2022. Jensen Gering was born July 16, 2008 in Santa Monica, California. He is the youngest son of Galen Gering, the star of NBC’s “Days of our Lives”. In 2021 Jensen landed his first acting role as a Lead in the feature film “Wickensburg” playing the son of Denise Richards. Jensen is also a singer, songwriter and guitarist.

