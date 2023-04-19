Fairhope American Legion offering proper disposal of retired US flags

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - When Old Glory’s shine begins to dull and threads start to unravel, do you know what to do? If not, the American Legion - Post 199 in Fairhope is making it easy for you. There’s now an American flag drop box right out front where you can place it for proper disposal.

Nothing’s quite as majestic as the Stars and Stripes flying against a blue sky on a breezy day. Those very elements do take a toll though. Over time, the flag can become wind torn and faded, sure indicators it’s time for replacement.

Old and faded US flags are collected at American Legion - Post 199 for proper disposal during Boy Scouts flag incineration ceremony on Memorial Day (Hal Scheurich)

“If it’s tattered of discolored…typically twenty-five – thirty percent of the flag is already in rough shape. Of course, a lot of people are not quite as mindful as others, but no more than that. Typically, you want to go ahead and retire it,” explained American Legion – Post 199 commander, Jerry Garcia.

Garcia invites Fairhope residents to drop their old US flags into their flag drop box. The box was recently provided by the Sons of the American Legion to streamline the process. It’s not new for the American Legion to offer flag retirement service. It’s something members have taken pride in for decades.

“As you know, when we lose a service member overseas…a man or woman serving our country, they come home wrapped in an American flag,” Garcia said. “The meaning of that is it embodies the warm embrace of a grateful nation.”

For those who’ve served in the armed forces, it can be difficult to see America’s standard in neglect.

“I’ve actually picked up a flag off the side o the road that somebody threw away that was tattered, and I had to turn around and go get it because it was on my mind and I took it home and I think it’s still in my house,” recalled Paul Taylor.

Taylor is a US Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq. He’s hopeful that those who fly the flag past its prime are just naïve and not being purposefully disrespectful.

“I think they just don’t know,” said Taylor. “They’re misinformed and they didn’t know what to do with it, so you know, they just threw it away.”

The only way to properly dispose of a retired American flag is to incinerate it ceremoniously. A local Boy Scout troop assists with that ceremony each Memorial Day at the Fairhope American Legion. Post 199 typically receives between 80 and 100 American flags each year to retire.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.