Grand jury indicts man for death of popular Mobile runner; city and friends honor his memory.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Last September 61-year-old Victor Birch was killed in a head in collision on Rangeline Road. Birch was part of the Blue Bell Bombers running group. His friend Barry Roberts says there’s been a void in the community since his death.

“At any running event out at blue bell of wherever you saw Victor,” said Barry Roberts. “Now when we go to these events there’s no Victor so it’s just a little bit darker than it used to be.”

Back in January, a grand jury did not issue an indictment for the other driver after the district attorney’s office presented evidence including a toxicology report. District Attorney Keith Blackwood says after looking into the case some more he was able to present it to a new grand jury and get an indictment.

“I found some additional evidence that i talked over with an expert in the field of pain medication and marijuana,” said Blackwood. “Through that I got some new expert testimony evidence.”

23-year-old Aubrey Pate was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday night and charged with manslaughter. According to the indictment pate was speeding on the wrong side of the road and under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. Roberts says hearing about the indictment brought a sense of relief to Birch’s friends.

“There’s nobody in the running group or Victor’s friends that’s vindictive or wants vengeance or anything like that it’s just justice,” said Robert. “When you make bad choices, you have to deal with the consequences.”

Birch’s legacy will also be remembered on Commerce Drive where he started the Blue Bell Bombers after the Mobile City Council agreed to name the street after him.

“Maybe it will help in forever preserving the memory of such a great citizen in the community,” said District 4 City Councilman Ben Reynolds.

“He will never be forgotten but this step will make it so that future generations and future runners that come along will be able to remember Victor,” said Roberts.

Pate did bond out of Metro Jail a few hours after being booked. Meanwhile Councilman Reynolds says he hopes to have a ceremony for renaming the street within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.