By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Gulf Shores will host its annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, located at 1930 West 2nd street in Gulf Shores. This free event offers the public an opportunity to educate themselves on hurricane preparedness and the many products and services available before, during, and after a storm.

According to Gulf Shores Emergency Management Coordinator Brandan Franklin, the event will feature federal, state, and local agencies, and several local businesses that specialize in storm products and services. “A vital part of being prepared is understanding what resources are available,” said Franklin. “This event is set up to

provide a one-stop-shop to learn helpful tips and be introduced to the many products and services available to help protect families and their property.”

Several vendors will be in attendance, including Baldwin EMC, Folkers Windows, Island Enclosures, Riviera Utilities, Paris Ace Hardware, Disaster Smart, Gulf Shores Utilities, Alabama Small Business Development Center, American Red Cross, Crowder Gulf, and more.

Additionally, the City of Gulf Shores will have several departments on hand to answer questions. If you are a resident of Gulf Shores and do not have an up-to-date (2023-2024) Hurricane decal, this is a great time to obtain one. If you plan on acquiring a Hurricane Decal at the event, you will need to bring a proof of residency or property ownership, in the form of a deed, lease, or utility bill that bears the street address of the property for which the decal is being purchased, along with a Driver’s License for identification purposes. Residents may purchase up to three decals for $5 each.

For more information on Hurricane Decals, visit www.gulfshoresAL.gov/HurricaneDecal.

For more information regarding the Gulf Shores Hurricane Preparedness Expo, please contact Brandan Franklin at

251-968-1149 or bfranklin@gulfshoresAL.gov.

###

About the City of Gulf Shores: The City of Gulf Shores is Alabama’s SMALL TOWN, BIG BEACH™ community dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents, guests and businesses. located on Alabama’s beautiful coast of the Gulf of Mexico, the City strives to be a desirable place to live, work, retire and visit through cultivating a safe, clean, and family-friendly atmosphere. Learn more about the City of Gulf Shores at www.gulfshoresal.gov

