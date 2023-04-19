Heated debate Tuesday night over annexation in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Intense conversations surrounding annexation in Mobile continued Tuesday night.

A community meeting was held in District 2 at the James Seals Jr. Community Center.

Many people in attendance, making their stance clear, whether they are for or against it.

While some say they are for the growth, others feel the city needs to focus on fixing existing problems.

Several times during the meeting District 2 Councilman William Carroll had to call it to order because people were getting so passionate.

After a heated two hours some people told FOX 10 News they walked away with no answers.

Big topics discussed Tuesday night for annexations guiding principles included:

To be economically sound

The black population to remain above 50%

To maintain four majority black voting age City Council districts

To maximize the total population exceeding a minimum of 200,000 citizens

Many of the people at the meeting stated the city council is trying to add to the list of problems in Mobile by bringing in more people.

Some residents expressed several areas in Mobile are neglected based on where it’s located.

One woman even shouting, “We don’t want no annexation until every neighborhood, you can’t tell where you at!” she said.

Councilman Carroll pointed out that if people wanted to see change they needed to come out and vote more.

Carroll acknowledged a large conflication between the number of registered voters in Mobile being 140,000, but only 33,000 getting out to vote.

Chief of Staff James Barber also pointed out the reason annexation came up is because people in parts of West Mobile came forward stating they want to have a say in representation for a city they pay a partial tax in.

West Mobile resident David Richey agreed...

“We have taxation without representation number one. We want to be able to vote for the people that we love,” Richey said.

Preston Hughes who lives in Mobile felt that growth is necessary, unless people want to see the city become landlocked.

“My thoughts about annexation are very strong because we do need it as a contractor here, as a minority african american contractor here in Mobile. I’ve seen the growth, extreme growth, over the last ten years,” Hughes said.

Another Mobile resident Rashawn Figures agreed.

“Under any administration the city has had some problems, nobody is denying that. But I think we’ve seen great growth and great strides. We see potholes getting fixed, we see pavements getting fixed, we see infrastructure, we see Broad Street getting down and we want to continue that,” Figures said.

